Inflow to Krishna river increases amid rains in the state

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment regions in Maharashtra and Telangana has resulted in a surge of flood waters entering the Krishna River. On Monday, approximately 45,000 cusecs of flood water was recorded at the Prakasam Barrage, according to sources.

In light of the rising water levels, officials have confirmed that the floodwaters are being released into the sea. Tadepalli Tehsildar issued a precautionary statement urging residents living in the Krishna River catchment area to remain vigilant and prepared.



Additionally, fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the river due to the current adverse conditions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they prioritize the safety and well-being of the local community.