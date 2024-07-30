Inflows rise at Srisailam dam; three gates lifted

Vijayawada: Flood water inflows into Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river increased on Monday compared to Sunday, reaching to 4.64 lakh cusecs. If the same level of inflows continues, the Srisailam reservoir will reach full reservoir level capacity very soon.

On Sunday, the flood water inflows were 3.6 lakh cusecs and rose to 4.64 lakh cusecs within 24 hours by Monday. Consequently, the outflow from Srisailam also increased. By Monday 82,635 cusecs of flood water was released from Srisailam by lifting three gates which will reach Nagarjuna Sagar.

Water storage capacity of Srisailam reservoir is 215 tmc ft. By Monday afternoon, the water storage reached to 178 tmc ft. On the other hand, Nagarjuna Sagar water inflows have also increasing. The water storage capacity of Sagar reservoir is 312 tmc ft. The storage on was 135 tmc ft. Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs play a key role in meeting agriculture and drinking water needs of Andhra Pradesh.

Flood water discharge from Almatti dam in Karnataka and Jurala in Telangana and Narayanapur in Karnataka in AP are continuing in Krishna river. As much as 31.5 lakh cusecs of water was released from Almatti dam on Monday.

Similarly, 2.97 lakh cusecs of flood water was released from Jurala and 3.21 lakh cusecs from Narayanapur dam on Monday.

These flood waters are reaching Srisailam giving a big relief to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh. A large number of tourists will visit Srisailam reservoir if the flood water inflows continue some more days.

Last year, farmers suffered hardships due to shortage of water. Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs have no adequate waters by the end of last year and the same situation continued till the third week of July.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka resulted inflows into Almatti dam for the past few weeks. Flood water released from Almatti is reaching the reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh.