Innovation in employment generation with MCCs

With the Central government taking steps to establish Model Career Centres (MCC), a new system in the place of employment exchanges, a new era will be launched, putting an end to the history of employment exchanges. The MCCs are expected to connect local youth and other job seekers with all available job opportunities in the vicinity. The MCCs would be undertaking outreach and counselling activities for aspiring job seekers. The Central government will provide a grant-in-aid up to Rs 60 lakh for the establishment of each new MCC.





These Centres are going to be established to get the right job and the right future for youth, who have studied higher education. The government hopes that the youth will get better jobs through these. At present, there are around 3,000 employees in employment exchanges across the State. When the MCCs will be established, it is stipulated that there should be 20 to 25 staff members in a single centre. The name of the District Employment Officer's post will be changed to 'Model Career Centre Manager'. There will be two counsellors, two receptionists and technical and subordinate staff. An IT lab with skill development upgradation facilities will also be available for students in these centres.





Employment exchanges are located in Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Amalapuram in the erstwhile East Godavari district. These three towns are currently the headquarters of three districts. As the Central government's idea is to establish one MCC every 100 km, it was initially decided to establish it in Rajahmundry as the center for the three districts. With a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) adjacent to the Collectorate at Bommuru, Rajahmundry has been identified as suitable accommodation for setting up a digital lab and suitable space for MCC buildings. Since both Employment Centre and ITI are under the same department, the Director of Technical Education has approved the establishment of MCC in ITI.





The committee, constituted to examine the suitability of the ITI premises for setting up the MCC, has already scrutinised the ITI of the Rajahmundry twice. The committee members include Deputy Director (Job Development, Visakhapatnam) Hima Bindu, Regional Employment Officer C Umadevi, District Employment Officer K Santhi, Junior Employment Officer KH Prasad (Rajamahendravaram), Principal of Rajamahendravaram Government ITI GV Ramana Rao and DSDO S Prasanth. In March and October 2022, the team examined the ITI twice and found it suitable location in all respects and sent proposals. The officials expected that MCC might come up in Rajahmundry in April or May this year.





"Here the students are provided with information about jobs as well as better training to get them according to the needs of the employers. The authorities of MCCs will give directions like which job is available in which institution and in which region suits the students' qualifications. It stores job information related to various government and private organisations." said GV Ramana Rao, Principal of the Government ITI at Rajamahendravaram.