Innovation will drive AP’s growth, says state TDP chief

Visakhapatnam: Hailing the inauguration of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Amaravati by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao termed it as a defining moment in the journey of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural of the RTIH in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao described the launch as a milestone in the history of the state, one that will stand as a beacon of hope and guidance for future generations.

The TDP state president recalled that the Chief Minister envisaged IT revolution two decades ago and placed Hyderabad firmly on the global technology map. “The same visionary leadership is now propelling Amaravati and Visakhapatnam towards becoming hubs of innovation and enterprise. By championing Artificial Intelligence, nurturing startups and encouraging futuristic industries, our Chief Minister is ensuring that Andhra Pradesh earns its rightful place on the global stage,” he reiterated.

He noted that the RTIH satellite hub at The Deck, established by VMRDA in Visakhapatnam, would open vast opportunities for the port city. “Many national and international companies will be setting up their shops in Visakhapatnam in future. This is a decisive step towards transforming the city into a major industrial powerhouse,” he said.

The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) was officially inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, marking a new dawn for entrepreneurial growth and technological advancement in the region. The ceremony, held simultaneously with the statewide launch of innovation hubs from Amaravati by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh along with other dignitaries. The event showcased a unified commitment to fostering a robust startup ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Key representatives from the industrial sector attended the event underlining the collaborative spirit of the initiative. Government Whip and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), among others, were present.

The emphasised the importance of focused execution and collaboration to achieve the hub’s objectives. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between RTIH and eight key ecosystem enablers were exchanged on the occasion. These partnerships are designed to provide a comprehensive network of support for startups, covering areas from mentorship and legal advisory to technological research and market access.

The signed MoUs signify active commitments to furthering the government’s objective of ‘one family, one entrepreneur’ and ensuring the hub as a dynamic force for change.

The MoU’s were signed with organisations such as TiE Vizag, DeepTech Naipunya Foundation (DTNF), TiHAN IIT Hyderabad, Alcove Partners LLP, Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), Atlas Concilio Private Limited, Laya Green Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (LGV), CII-Young Indians (Yi) Vizag Chapter.