Innovative solutions showcased at hackathon

Visakhapatnam: A 24-hour-long hackathon was organised by Vigyan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) and Women Tech Makers (WTM) on the campus. The event which was held over a period of two days concluded on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, VIIT Principal J Sudhakar said many companies are likely to hire talented students, who are involved in the hackathons, directly.

In addition, these competitions play an important role in promoting startup culture and entrepreneurship, he informed.

Further, the Principal mentioned that a hackathon is usually organised to promote and develop new technical solutions. It helps students find ways to solve real life problems.

Hackathon serves as a platform for students to enhance their creativity and promote their innovative ideas, the Principal opined.

Speaking on the occasion, rector of the college Dr V Madhusudana Rao mentioned that participants think in a novel manner and try to overcome problems in various fields by devising technical solutions. It helps improve problem solving skills among students, he added.

About 60 teams enthusiastically showcased their technical skills.

After various rounds in the competition, cash prizes were presented to top three winners.

Computer science and engineering department HoD B Dinesh Reddy and advanced computer science and engineering department HoD K Swati, among others, were present.