CM Nitish Kumar attends Dahi-Chura feast at JD(U) MLA's residence

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday attended a Dahi-Chura feast organised by Janata Dal(United) MLA Ratnesh Sada on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

During the event, Ratnesh Sada felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl and a bouquet.

Several senior leaders of the party and ministers were present at the gathering, reflecting the political and social significance of the occasion.

Among those in attendance were JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD(U) State President Umesh Kushwaha, MLAs Shyam Rajak, Sheila Kumari, and Santosh Kumar Nirala, MLCs Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhiji and Kumud Verma, JD(U) National General Secretary Manish Kumar Verma, and Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, along with a large number of party officials, workers, and other dignitaries.

The CM also shared the pictures on his X handle. Earlier in the day, he greeted the people on the occasion, writing, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. My wish is that this festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone. May you all celebrate it with joy, mutual affection, and harmony."

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a Dahi-Chura feast at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and several other ministers were present on that occasion as well.

In Bihar, Makar Sankranti is celebrated not only as a religious festival but also as a symbol of social harmony and cultural identity.

Traditional food items such as Dahi-Chura, Tilkut, and other sweets are important elements of the feast and form an essential part of the celebrations.

Dahi-Chura, in particular, holds a special place in Bihar’s culinary tradition, representing values of simplicity, equality, and community bonding.

The festival is celebrated with equal enthusiasm across villages and cities, bringing together people from all sections of society.

During Makar Shankranti, a series of Dahi-Chura events is organised by various political parties and leaders.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also organised a similar event at his official residence in Patna on Tuesday, and Janshakti Janata Dal National President held the Dahi-Chura feast at his residence in Patna on Wednesday.

This year, Congress organised an event in its official headquarters, 'Sadaqat Ashram' in Patna.



