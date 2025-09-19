Inspired by Modi’s initiative, MP goes for ‘Palle Nidra’ at tribal hamlet

Vizianagaram: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative celebrating his birthday with a visit to a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh, Member of Parliament (MP) from Vizianagaram Kalisetti Appalanaidu, spent a whole night at a tribal hamlet in his constituency on Wednesday.

Early Thursday morning, Appalanaidu interacted with the local farmers.

Promising them to resolve their issues immediately, the MP also went door-to-door to have firsthand information on the problems that they have been facing, thus bringing the governance closer to the people.

Also, the villagers responded that Appalanaidu is the first MP from the district to engage in such an exercise. The villagers accorded him a warm welcome with traditional tribal dances, drum beats and fireworks. The MP actively participated in a grama sabha along with officials from key departments like Education, Health, Agriculture and Revenue.

At the meeting, the villagers openly raised several issues while the officials too responded actively. The beneficiaries of various welfare schemes expressed satisfaction over timely delivery of several welfare schemes such as Talliki Vandanam and Sthree Shakti.

He also promised to secure special funds for the overall-development of the tribal areas in addition to allocating funds from his MPLADS. When a girl student expressed her desire to appear for Civil Services, the MP responded immediately in the most positive manner and assured her of all the necessary assistance to have coaching in New Delhi.

His initiative, coinciding with Modi’s birthday, also included opening blood donation camps in the district. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appreciated his effort, describing it as a step towards bringing governance closer to the people.

Also, Mr Kalishetty Appalanaidu resolved the ‘Gedda Vagu’ issue that has been haunting the residents of 13 villages under Ravivalasa panchayat and the surrounding tribal areas since long.