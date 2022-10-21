Insurance bonds distributed to outsourced workers

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said the GMC is committed for the welfare of workers and employees. He distributed insurance bonds to 3,200 workers and employees working on outsourcing basis in GMC at a programme held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor said for the first time the GMC extended insurance coverage to the workers and outsourcing employees and paid insurance premium. He urged sanitation workers to work hard to keep GMC below twenty ranks.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao stressed on the need to increase the sanitation workers according to the increasing needs.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri also spoke.

Earlier, Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Kirthi Chekuri distributed insurance policy bonds to the outsourcing workers and employees working in the GMC.

MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mustafa, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, GMC officials were present.