﻿Integrated township by TTD for devotees to come up near Alipiri

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has taken an important decision to improve facilities for devotees by approving the construction of an integrated township near Alipiri in Tirupati. The project will come up on 20 acres and will serve as a base camp to meet the growing accommodation needs of devotees.

The decision was taken at the TTD Board meeting held in Tirumala on Tuesday under the chairmanship of B R Naidu. The board approved town planning proposals and the appointment of an architect. Executive Officer AK Singhal, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO V Veerabrahmam and other members attended the meeting.

The township will be developed at the TTD-run SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture, which has about 35 acre land. As part of the plan, transport facilities will be arranged from the township using RTC buses and other modes. Since the site is very close to the Alipiri footpath, it will be convenient for devotees who wish to trek to Tirumala. However, the Institute of Sculpture may be shifted to another location.

TTD chairman B R Naidu said the board approved the construction of a Sri Venkateswara temple at Bandra in Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 14.40 crore. It was also decided to rename roads and major junctions in Tirumala after figures associated with Lord Venkateswara, Vaishnava traditions, the Alwars and Annamacharya.

An expert committee has been formed to finalise the names. A separate wing will be created for the protection and conservation of ancient and heritage structures in Tirumala and along the footpaths, with experienced officers to oversee the work.

The board cleared a plan to grow sacred and divine trees over 100 acres at Palamaner to supply wood for temple chariots and flagpoles. An additional Rs 48 crore was sanctioned to strengthen advanced medical facilities at the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati.

Based on recommendations of the Education Sub-Committee, the board approved the introduction of digital classrooms, CCTV cameras, computers, software and staff in 31 TTD-run educational institutions. A new comprehensive policy for the construction and management of donor cottages will also be introduced.

For Sri Siddheswara Swamy temple at Talakona, Rs 14.10 crore was sanctioned for the second phase of renovation works, in addition to Rs 4 crore approved earlier. Hostel accommodation at Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree College in Tirupati will be expanded by adding 270 seats to the existing strength of 2,100.

The board decided to continue TTD’s responsibility for road maintenance, repairs and street lighting in Tirupati. It also resolved to seek government approval to create 18 new Potu Supervisor posts at Srivari Potu. As a welfare measure, the board approved providing midday meals to day scholars of SV Junior College and SPW Junior College, on the lines of the state government’s scheme. It also cleared the construction of a pilgrim accommodation complex at the Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu, Jagityal district.

In another major decision, the board approved salary hikes for 62 archakas, paricharakas, potu workers and prasadam distributors working in TTD-associated temples. Archakas’ salaries will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000, paricharakas from Rs 23,140 to Rs 30,000, potu workers from Rs 24,279 to Rs 30,000, and prasadam distributors from Rs 23,640 to Rs 30,000.