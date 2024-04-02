Intensify checks to prevent illegal transport of liquor, cash: SP

Eluru: District SP D Mary Prasanthi said that in the wake of the implementation of the election rules, check-posts have been set up in inter-state and district areas with the aim of curbing the smuggling of ganja, transportation of illegal liquor and cash in the district.

Addressing officials here on Monday, she said they should install CC cameras in check-post areas and check their performance. In the background of the general elections, the police officers of the police stations concerned conducted extensive vehicle checks at the border check-posts and major intersections across the district, she informed.

She gave many instructions to the check post staff on the procedures to be followed to prevent illegal transportation. To properly perform the assigned duties, shifts have been specified for the staff at the check posts.

According to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), vehicles should be inspected 24 hours a day at the respective check posts.

People should be made aware that they should cooperate with the police who are checking the vehicles by following the rules of the elections. Police personnel should behave courteously with motorists. If there is any information about violation of election rules on C-Vigil app or toll-free number 112 and information conveyed to the concerned police station, the authorities should conduct the checks.