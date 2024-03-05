Intensify raids on ID liquor making units: SP

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh said that to eradicate ID liquor in the district, raids should be intensified on illicit liquor manufacture making locations.



In view of the ensuing general elections, a special team has been formed under DSP (North Zone) Srinivasulu to prevent ID liquor sale in the district. The team carried out raids at ID liquor manufacture units at Muggalla village in Seetanagaram mandal and Godavari Lankalu and surrounding areas under Seetanagaram police station limits and destroyed 250 litres of liquor worth Rs 75,000 and 10,000 litres of jaggery worth Rs 5 lakh. Material worth Rs 35,000 which is used to make arrack was also destroyed. In these attacks, Sitanagaram sub-inspector T Ramakrishna, head constable B Lakshmana Rao and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, District SP Jagadeesh said that strict measures were being taken to curb the supply and sale of ID liquor in the district. He warned that legal action would be taken against the manufacturers as well as the transporters and sellers.

Those who have information regarding such anti-social activities are requested to provide information to 112 or the nearest police station. The details of the informants will be kept confidential, he said.