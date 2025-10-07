Inter-district bike thief nabbed

Guntur: In a major breakthrough, Guntur police arrested a habitual inter-district bike thief and recovered 50 stolen motorcycles valued at around Rs 25 lakh from his possession. Addressing the media at the Police Parade Grounds here on Monday, SP Vakul Jindal said that following a surge in motorcycle thefts across Guntur city, Guntur East DSP Abdul Azeez and Kothapet Circle Inspector Veeraiah Chowdary launched a focused surveillance and investigation operation. The team identified the accused as Boppuri Mallikarjuna Rao alias Punnarao alias Pedda Anjaneyulu (52), a resident of Gurazala Mandal in Palnadu district. He was apprehended near Gauri Shankar Theatre while attempting to sell stolen bikes.

Police said Mallikarjuna Rao was involved in similar thefts in Piduguralla, Dachepalli, Macherla, Old Guntur, Lalapet, and Arundalpet. He also sold several stolen vehicles to acquaintances. SP Vakul Jindal appreciated the swift action and coordination of the Guntur East police team, which led to the recovery of the stolen property and the arrest of the accused.