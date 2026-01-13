Inter practical exams to begin on Jan 21

Anantapur: A district-level coordination committee meeting was held at the Revenue Bhavan on Monday to review and finalise arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) Practical and Theory scheduled in Anantapur district from January to March 2026.

The meeting was chaired by the Collector and District Magistrate, Anantapur, Shiv and attended by the SP, District Revenue Officer, District Educational Officer, District Vocational Education Officer, District Medical and Health Officer, and senior officials from APSPDCL, APSRTC, Postal, Labour, and Public Relations departments. District Revenue Officer Malola has directed officials of all concerned departments to take special measures to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Intermediate examinations scheduled to begin across the district from January 21.

Officials reviewed security arrangements for confidential examination material, including armed guards at the district strong room and police escorts for transportation of question papers and answer scripts. The Police Department was instructed to provide full bandobust at all 64 theory examination centres and enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 to prevent unauthorised entry.

Revenue officials were directed to deploy tahsildars and deputy tahsildars for flying squads, while the Education Department was asked to ensure availability of examination halls, furniture, and invigilators. Special emphasis was laid on uninterrupted power supply during practical examinations (January 27 to February 10) and theory examinations (February 23 to March 24).

The Medical and Health Department was instructed to deploy medical staff with first-aid facilities at all centres. APSRTC was asked to operate special bus services to ensure students reach examination centres on time. The Labour Department was directed to close xerox centres within 100 metres of examination halls during exam hours.

The Postal Department will handle daily dispatch of answer script bundles through Speed Post. The Public Relations Department was tasked with wide publicity on examination schedules, including Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education papers.