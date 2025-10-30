Inter-State burglary gang held; 10.5 tolas of gold seized

Puttaparthi: The Sri Sathya Sai district police have arrested an inter-state burglary gang, including a minor boy, and seized 10.5 tolas of gold, 1.25 kg of silver, four mobile phones, a Suzuki car, and a motorbike, officials said on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details at a press meet, Puttaparthi DSP B. Vijay Kumar, along with CI G. Maruthi Shankar, said the gang had been operating across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The burglars had rented a house in Kothacheruvu village and were involved in several thefts in Puttaparthi, Kothacheruvu, and Bukkapatnam police limits. Acting on the directions of SP Satish Kumar police examined CCTV footage from crime scenes and circulated images on local WhatsApp groups. Based on public information, the accused were arrested near Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Railway Station on October 28. The accused were identified as Vadishan Venugopal Reddy (26) and Chinnam Ademma (42) from Prakasam district, while a juvenile offender was sent to a juvenile home. Investigation revealed that A1 hadmultiple criminal cases registered in Vijayawada, Guntur, Prakasam, Khammam, Kurnool, and Hyderabad, including theft and NDPS violations.

DSP Vijay Kumar appreciated the swift and efficient work of CI G. Maruthi Shankar, CCS Inspector R.K. Satish Kumar, SI C. Chandrasekhar, PSI J. Rajasekhar, and their teams for successfully nabbing the offenders.