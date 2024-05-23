Inter supplementary exams to begin tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : District Revenue Officer (DRO) G Narasimhulu informed that Intermediate supplementary examinations will be held from May 24 to June 1.

He convened a meeting with the officials of the departments of Education, Revenue, Police, Electricity, Medical and Health, Municipal, APSRTC, Postal, and other departments at the Collector’s office here on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements for conducting the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations.

On the occasion, the DRO said that the Inter first year supplementary exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and for second-year students from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. As many as 25 examination centres have been set up in the district.



A total of 19,794 students will appear for these exams. There are 4,788 general and 801 vocational candidates in the first year, 3,624 general and 581 vocational candidates in the second year.



Students should be present at the centres one hour before the examination with a hall-ticket and photo ID card.



The DRO directed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth, and pagers will not be allowed. He instructed the officials to ensure fresh drinking water supply and provide complete infrastructure at the examination centres.



Medical camps should be set up and ORS packets should be kept ready.



Computer centres and Xerox centres in the surrounding areas of the examination centres should be closed. RTC buses should operate at the convenient time for the students.



Command control room number 9492226232 has been established. He said that one flying squad and one sitting squad had been formed. District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, DMHO P Johnson Raju and others participated.

