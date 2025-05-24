Interlinking of rivers boosts waterways transport

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority chairman Dr Z Siva Prasad said by interlinking rivers, waterways transport will become easy.

He assumed charge as AP Inland Waterways Authority Board chairman at its office in Tadepalli on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said he will try for the development of waterways in the state and added that waterways transport is cheaper than other transport and reduces traffic on the roads. He said if waterways transport is developed, goods can be transported with less cost and added that interlinking of Krishna, Godavari, and Penna rivers will develop the waterways and it will attract investments. He said if the ports are interlinked, it will generate job opportunities and recalled that foreign countries have already eyed on waterways. He also mentioned plans to integrate these initiatives with the Sagarmala project.