Just In
Internal rifts in TDP come to fore in Srikakulam City
- Party leader from Srikakulam Rural Gondu Sankar is keen on contesting from Srikakulam City constituency
- He has been organising party programmes in the city
- However, followers of former MLA and Srikakulam City in-charge Gunda Laxmidevi tell Sankar that he cannot conduct programmes without the knowledge of Laxmidevi
Srikakulam: Differences surfaced among opposition TDP leaders in Srikakulam headquarters Assembly constituency. Party leader from Srikakulam Rural Gondu Sankar has been organising activities under the TDP flag for the last several months with an intention to get the party ticket from Srikakulam City Assembly constituency.
Upset over this, former TDP MLA and Srikakulam city in-charge Gunda Laxmidevi complained to the party high command many times. But the party high command is yet to
respond to her plea. Another interesting point is both leaders, Gunda Laxmidevi and Gondu Sankar belong to Polinativelama community.
According to party sources, Gondu Sankar has the support of TDP State president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. Recently, when Gondu Sankar organised ‘Intintiki TDP’ activity in Srikakulam city limits, Laxmidevi’s follower Madarapu Venkatesh took exception and warned Sankar not to violate the guidelines set by the party.
District president Kuna Ravi Kumar also warned Gondu Sankar not to violate party discipline and conduct party activities without the knowledge of party Srikakulam constituency in-charge G.Laxmidevi. But internal rifts continue between Gunda Laxmidevi and Gondu Sankar.