Gujarat health department gears up to combat heatwave challenges on polling day

Ahmedabad: As polling day is nearing, the Gujarat health department is stepping up preparations to tackle potential heatwave conditions, ensuring the well-being of citizens during the voting process.

The department's proactive measures aim to address the challenges posed by rising temperatures, particularly crucial in safeguarding the health of voters and election staff amidst the heatwave, officials shared.

The temperatures in Gujarat are 44 degrees Celisus and rising.

In Ahmedabad summers, the temperatures rise as high as 49 degrees. To facilitate voters, coolers, water and medical aid will be provided. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on May 3, he requested the voters to exercise the franchise.

He advised to vote during the morning hours to face less heat.

With the safety and comfort of individuals at the forefront, the Ahmedabad Health Department is coordinating efforts to provide necessary support and resources to mitigate heat-related risks.

The India Meteorological Department's latest forecast rings alarm bells for Gujarat as it predicts an intense heatwave hitting certain parts of the state from May 5 to May 7. This forecast carries significant implications for voters participating in the third phase of the general Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7, urging them to brace themselves for blistering temperatures.

The IMD bulletin indicates a steady temperature pattern for the next three days, followed by a projected rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Particularly, coastal areas of South Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region are expected to experience discomfort due to hot and humid conditions during the crucial voting period from May 3 to May 7. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather advisories to navigate through this challenging climatic phase effectively.

This phase will encompass constituencies spanning across Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad.

In Gujarat, the voting process for its 26 parliamentary seats will be streamlined into a single phase, on May 7.