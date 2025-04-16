  • Menu
International airport in 5,000 acres: Minister

International airport in 5,000 acres: Minister
Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said that the government did not take any decision on the second phase land pooling. He said there is a request to take land for an international airport under the land pooling.

He examined the gravel hills at Ananthavaram village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday and addressed the media. He said if the government will take 30,000 acres of land under the land pooling, the government will get 5000 acres. He alleged that due to negligence of the YSRCP government, state capital Amaravati development works have been delayed.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to set up an international airport in 5000 acres and added that there is a need to acquire land for the international airport. He said the government has a proposal to develop Vijayawada, Guntur, Tadepalli as a mega city.

He said the farmers are in favour of land pooling. He further said that the state capital Amaravati development works picked up.

