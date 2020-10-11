International Girl Child Day: Girls turn govt officials as part of "Balike Bavishyathu" program in Anantapur

Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandradu launched an innovative program on the occasion of International Girl Child Day. Girls from district were given responsibilities from district collector level to zonal level. As part of the program titled 'Balike Bhavishyat', the girls took charge as Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Revenue Inspectors in all the zones. M. Sravani, a first year Inter student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya has been selected as the District Collector of Anantapur. She is currently serving as the District Collector.

The girl that came in the saree was sitting in the collector's chair while the original collector stood next to her was seen clapping hands and smiling. The girl will be in that position from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Collector Chandra issued orders that those who took charge as officers should carry out any decision and any orders given. They were ordered to be given the opportunity to conduct inspections.

Shravani is studying Intermediate at KGV in Garladinne. While Sahasra, a 7th class student, took charge as the District Joint Collector, Netrashree as DRO for a day. Sameera, an 8th class student took charge as the Collectorate AO.