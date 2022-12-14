International Wonder Book Records award to Ooha

Vizianagaram: Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu presented International Wonder Book of Records award along with gold medal to Ooha Mahanthi, director of Rural development welfare society (RDWS) of Vizianagaram for helping tribals.

On Tuesday, the Governor presented the award to Ooha in Visakhapatnam. He said that youth should think of social service and they should take part in such activities as a responsible citizen. Ooha is an inspiring personality and driving the rural population towards prosperity and development, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ooha said that, "I have been sensitising vulnerable groups, particularly tribal children and adolescent girls on various issues." Eradication of child labour and paving way to education would fetch good results in future, she said. M Suresh secretary of RDWS said that the award has increased the responsibility of organization and they would expand the services to new areas.