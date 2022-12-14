  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

International Wonder Book Records award to Ooha

Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu presenting the award to Ooha Mahanthi in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu presenting the award to Ooha Mahanthi in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu presented International Wonder Book of Records award along with gold medal to Ooha Mahanthi, director of Rural development welfare society (RDWS) of Vizianagaram for helping tribals.

Vizianagaram: Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu presented International Wonder Book of Records award along with gold medal to Ooha Mahanthi, director of Rural development welfare society (RDWS) of Vizianagaram for helping tribals.

On Tuesday, the Governor presented the award to Ooha in Visakhapatnam. He said that youth should think of social service and they should take part in such activities as a responsible citizen. Ooha is an inspiring personality and driving the rural population towards prosperity and development, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ooha said that, "I have been sensitising vulnerable groups, particularly tribal children and adolescent girls on various issues." Eradication of child labour and paving way to education would fetch good results in future, she said. M Suresh secretary of RDWS said that the award has increased the responsibility of organization and they would expand the services to new areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X