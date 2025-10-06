Int’l team explores natural farming practices

Vijayawada: A high-profile delegation of 30 professionals from Brazil, UAE, and Sri Lanka has been visiting Andhra Pradesh starting from Saturday to study innovative Natural Farming models as part of a global knowledge exchange programme.

The visit was coordinated by NOW Partners, a global alliance of business leaders and experts advancing regenerative practices, founded by international business leader Walter Link from Germany, who also personally participated in the field visits.

Vivan, Sandro from the Ministry of Agrarian Development (MDA), Brazil also joined the team. The delegation was divided into two teams to explore the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model and community-led practices of State-run Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), at Mukkamala village in Peravali mandal and Kapavaram village in Kovvur mandal of East Godavari district.

Senior officials Sudhakar, Zakir, Swati, Humayun, Prakash, Hemasundar, Agriculture Officers Madhu Mohan, Naga Prameela Rani, APCNF District Project Manager Tata Rao, along with EG DAO Madhava Rao, ADA CH Srinivas, and MAO Gangadhara Rao, accompanied the delegation.

In Kapavaram, the delegates were introduced to the 9 Universal Principles of Natural Farming, facilitated through the NF Wheel. Nagi Reddy Krishna Rao showcased paddy bund widening with multiple crops on bunds to boost biodiversity and income. Once paddy-focused, his fields now yield diverse produce. Neerukonda Satya Narayana demonstrated poly-cropping in horticulture across 13 acres. The team also visited Satya Narayana’s Elephant Foot Yam field. Later, the delegation interacted with SHG women of one village organisation (VO) covering 29 SHGs with 130 farmer members.

The second team visited Mukkamala village of Peravali, beginning with information on the Annapurna NPM (Non-Pest Management) shop, which supports farmers with natural farming inputs.

The exposure visits highlighted AP’s farmer-led innovations, SHG women’s leadership, and integration of science with tradition. From drone spraying for pest control to IFS and poly-cropping models, the delegates witnessed practical applications of natural farming.