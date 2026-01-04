Intoxicated man scales Gopuram at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati: A late-night security breach at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati has reignited concerns over the safety of major religious institutions, after an intoxicated man managed to climb the temple tower and allegedly attempted to damage sacred structures before being detained.

The incident unfolded close to midnight on Friday at the historic temple, situated in the heart of the pilgrim city. According to officials, the intruder was later identified as Kuthadi Thirupathi (42), a native of Peddamallareddy village in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. Thirupathi, who had migrated to Tirupati in search of work, earns his livelihood as a daily-wage construction labourer and lives in the city with his family.

Investigators said the man, after consuming large quantities of alcohol, blended in with devotees to gain access to the temple premises. Taking advantage of the late hour and apparent gaps in surveillance, he climbed onto the Nadimi Gopuram using a makeshift structure and reached the top of the tower. Once there, he allegedly attempted to damage the Kalasams using a long wooden stick.

The unusual movement atop the Gopuram was eventually noticed by vigilance and security staff of the TTD. Senior officials were alerted, following which the Tirupati East police and fire services were rushed to the spot. Fire personnel used ladders to scale the Gopuram, and after a tense operation that stretched for nearly three hours, the man was safely brought down and taken into custody. He was later shifted to the Tirupati East police station for questioning, and a case was registered.

In a statement, TTD authorities confirmed the sequence of events, stating that the intruder had entered unnoticed by mingling with devotees and climbed the Gopuram via a temporary structure. Officials said timely action by vigilance staff prevented major damage to temple property.

However, the episode triggered strong reactions across the state. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy voiced serious concern, questioning how a key temple located in a busy part of the city could be left vulnerable. He recalled a previous theft at the same temple, arguing that repeated incidents pointed to systemic failures rather than isolated lapses.

Calling the latest breach deeply disturbing, the MP urged the Andhra Pradesh government and TTD to order a comprehensive inquiry. He called for a detailed inquiry into this incident and strict action against those responsible for the lapses, so that public confidence in the protection of nationally important religious institutions is fully restored.