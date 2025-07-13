Investiture ceremony at Sainik school

Vizianagaram: Sainik School, Korukonda, organised an Investiture Ceremony on Saturday. Group Captain SS Shastri, the Principal conferred the Rank Badges upon the selected cadet leaders. This act symbolized the official bestowal of responsibility and trust upon the young cadets chosen to lead their peers across various domains within the school.

Following the badge conferral, the newly appointed leaders stood tall as Vice-Principal Wing Commander Kiran V administered oath of office. Their resonant pledge to uphold the school’s values, discharge their duties with integrity, and serve as exemplary role models echoed their commitment to the institution and their fellow cadets.

SS Shastri congratulated the newly invested leaders and emphasised the profound responsibility accompanying their badges. He underscored the values of leadership, integrity, selfless service, and unwavering dedication expected of them, reminding them that their actions would significantly influence the school’s ethos. He urged them to lead by example and contribute positively to the Sainik School Korukonda legacy.