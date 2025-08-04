Live
Investiture ceremony conducted at Adani World School
Leader shipis not about a title. It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration, said Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel.
Addressing students, teachers, parents and others at an Investiture Ceremony at Adani World School, the CEO along with his better half Chandni Patel presented badges and conducted the oath of office for students, who are officially appointed to leadership positions.
Academic Manager, Adani Foundation Viraj Vora said that the Investiture Ceremony marked a significant milestone in the current academic year setting the tone for student-led initiatives and activities.
The Academic Manager thanked AKPL CEO for gracing the occasion as chief guest Patel‘s remarkable journey from humble beginning to his current position is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance and dedication, she said.