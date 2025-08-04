  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Investiture ceremony conducted at Adani World School

Investiture ceremony conducted at Adani World School
x
Highlights

Leader shipis not about a title. It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration, said Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel.

Tirupati: Leader shipis not about a title. It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration, said Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel.

Addressing students, teachers, parents and others at an Investiture Ceremony at Adani World School, the CEO along with his better half Chandni Patel presented badges and conducted the oath of office for students, who are officially appointed to leadership positions.

Academic Manager, Adani Foundation Viraj Vora said that the Investiture Ceremony marked a significant milestone in the current academic year setting the tone for student-led initiatives and activities.

The Academic Manager thanked AKPL CEO for gracing the occasion as chief guest Patel‘s remarkable journey from humble beginning to his current position is a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance and dedication, she said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick