IOCL donates medical equipment worth Rs 22 cr to SVIMS

Tirupati: TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati is fast emerging as the best super specialty hospital in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating advanced medical equipment at SVIMS on Thursday, he said that the TTD was committed to providing the best healthcare services to the poor, and to strengthen the hospital further, the TTD was allocating Rs 140 crore annually for its development and expansion.

On the occasion, the Chairman inaugurated state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan equipment, which were provided with the support of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

IOCL donated medical equipment worth Rs 22.01 crore to SVIMS, a significant contribution towards enhancing the diagnostic and treatment facilities at the hospital. Among the donated equipment is a 3 Tesla MRI scanner, MAGNETOM Vida, costing Rs 14 crore, and a 4D CT Simulator System, SOMATOM go.Sim, used for radiotherapy planning, valued at Rs 8 crore.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said that these latest technologies were being installed only in SVIMS, which is the largest super specialty hospital in the Rayalaseema region.

The new machines are particularly beneficial for cancer patients, as they help detect tumours with precision and without side effects. The equipment aids in identifying brain disorders and locating cancer growths, while also determining the dosage required for various organs during cancer treatment.

Naidu mentioned that these facilities will help provide better treatment to over 2.5 lakh poor patients every year at a minimal cost.

IOCL Marketing Director Satish Kumar, who was present at the event, said that their organisation was proud to support SVIMS as part of their social service programmes.

He assured that IOCL would continue to participate in such service-oriented initiatives in the future. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar stated that under TTD’s management, the hospital was offering top-class healthcare free of cost to the poor, while also providing high-quality medical education to students at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women.

TUDA Chairman and TTD Board Member C Divakar Reddy, IOCL Executive Director (HR) Mukesh Rajan, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Radiology Department Head Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, IOCL representatives Dattatreya, Badrinath, and several other dignitaries were present.