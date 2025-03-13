IPS officers’ suspension extended for six months

Vijayawada: The state government extended six more months the suspension period of three IPS officers in the illegal arrest and harassment case of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Former intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata and IPS officer Vishal Gunni were suspended after cases were registered on them.

The film actress-model alleged that the YSRCP leader and industrialist K Vidya Sagar kidnapped and tortured her and three IPS officers were involved in the case.

The state government conducted an inquiry and later suspended the three IPS officers.

On Wednesday, the chief secretary K Vijayanand issued orders for the extension of suspension period up to September 25, 2025.

The main accused K Vidya Sagar was arrested and later granted bail.