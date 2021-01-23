IRCTC to conduct Ramayana Yatra from March 16

Tirupati: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come out with the latest tour packages as part of its Bharat Darshan special tourist trains. Disclosing the details in Tirupati on Friday, IRCTC General Manager K Ravi Kumar and DGM Kishore Sathya said that a new tour with the name 'Ramayana Yatra will be operated from Renigunta on March 16.

The nine nights and 10 days tour will cover Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Gaya, Ayodhya, Nandigram, Prayagraj and Shringverpur. The boarding and deboarding points will be Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Ramagundam and Nagpur. The standard package tariff will be Rs 11,395 per person while the comfort package costs Rs 13,495 which will have berth in III Ac coach.

The GM and DGM said that Ganga Yamuna yatra will also be operated from Renigunta on February 20 to cover Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gaya. For this six nights and seven days trip, one can board and deboard at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Gooty, Kurnool City, Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad, Kazipet and Nagpur. The standard package cost will be Rs 7,140 while the comfort package costs Rs 8,610 per head.

They said that all Covid precautions will be ensured and each passenger will be given a Covid kit in which they will get one mask per day along with sanitiser and other essentials. There will be two separate coaches with 16 bays in these tourist trains for those infected with the virus. There they will be attended by the doctors also and taken care of. Tirupati

For details interested persons may visit IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com, or call 08772222010 or 8287932317.