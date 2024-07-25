  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Isolation ward set up in Kurnool GGH to tackle Nipah virus

Isolation ward set up in Kurnool GGH to tackle Nipah virus
x
Highlights

In the wake of Nipah virus ringing danger bells across the country, following the State government’s orders, the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) authorities have set up a separate isolation ward with six beds in the hospital.

Kurnool : In the wake of Nipah virus ringing danger bells across the country, following the State government’s orders, the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) authorities have set up a separate isolation ward with six beds in the hospital.

National Institute of Virology at Pune in Maharashtra has confirmed that a 14-year-old boy from Kerala State was dead due to the virus infection. To tackle the deadly virus, the Union government is taking necessary steps on war footing basis and alerted all State governments to be cautious as the deadly virus is spreading rapidly.

In this wake, the government has ordered hospital authorities to set up quarantine wards and keep adequate quantum of medicines, the source has stated. For the first time, Nipah virus was detected in 1999 in Kerala and in 2019 around 27 persons infected by the virus and lost their lives.

After four years, the virus once again spreading. Kurnool GGH Superintendent C Prabhakar Reddy made necessary arrangements.

According to information, a rapid team consisting with doctors of Pulmonology, Anesthesia, General Medicine and Microbiology departments was formed. Staff of surgical stores department were ordered to keep available NIV masks besides CPAP and BIPAP machines. The officials were also told to keep PPE kits ready.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X