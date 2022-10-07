ISRO ex-chief to attend SRM-AP 2nd Convocation tomorrow

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Dr K Radhakrishnan, former chairman Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be the chief guest at the second convocation of SRM University-AP to be held here on Saturday.

Registrar Dr R Premkumar said in a statement here on Thursday that arrangements have been made to hold the second Convocation in APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium on the campus.

ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan will be the day's chief guest and Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology will be conferred an honorary doctorate.

University Founder-Chancellor and MP Dr TR Paarivendhar will preside over the convocation ceremony. Degrees will be awarded to 1,153 students of the 2018-22 batch and medals and certificates of appreciation will also be presented to the meritorious students.

University Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao will participate in the second Convocation.