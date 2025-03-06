ISRO’s YUVIKA-25 to nurture young minds in space exploration

Tirupati : To foster interest in space science among students, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducts Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) every year. For this year, it is inviting applications from ninth-grade students across the country.

With the recent completion of 100 space missions, ISRO stands on par with leading global space agencies. The YUVIKA initiative aims to inspire young minds by offering them recent insights into India’s scientific achievements and encouraging a passion for space exploration.

District Science Officer GVNS Nehru said that students can apply for the programme through ISRO official website, www.isro.gov.in, by March 23. After screening the applications, ISRO will release the list of selected students on April 7.

The participants will be welcomed at various ISRO centres from May 18, with the YUVIKA-25 programme running from May 19 to May 30. The concluding ceremony on May 31 will honour outstanding students with awards.

The programme will be conducted at seven ISRO centres across the country, including Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Shillong (Meghalaya). ISRO will bear all expenses for travel, food, and accommodation for the selected students, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder participation.

During the 14-day programme, students will visit ISRO’s space centres, where scientists will provide insights into various scientific phenomena, including planetary systems and space exploration. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with scientists, gaining first-hand knowledge and inspiration.

Eligible applicants include ninth-grade students from both government and private schools. Academic performance in the eighth grade will carry 50 percent weightage, while membership in space or science clubs will add 5 percent.

Participation in essay writing or elocution competitions at district, state, national, or international levels will account for 10 percent, while involvement in NCC, Scouts, or Guides will contribute 5 percent. Students from rural areas will receive an additional 20 percent weightage, making the programme more inclusive.