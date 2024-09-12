Live
Isuzu Motors bolsters local healthcare with medical equipment donation
Sri City based Isuzu Motors India, the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, has made a contribution to the Chinnapanduru primary health Centre (PHC).
Sri City : Sri City based Isuzu Motors India, the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, has made a contribution to the Chinnapanduru primary health Centre (PHC).
In a ceremony held on Wednesday, the company donated essential medical equipment worth Rs 4 lakh as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
Senthil Manohar, vice-president of Isuzu Motors India, handed over the equipment to Dr Anitha, the PHC’s officer in charge, in the presence of Takashi Rikukawa, general manager and C Ramesh Kumar, vice-president (Customer Relations), Sri City. Nireesha Sannareddy and Surendra Kumar of Sri City Foundation were also present.
During the ceremony, Manohar reaffirmed Isuzu’s dedication to improving regional healthcare infrastructure and supporting community development through such projects.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a statement commended Isuzu’s efforts, highlighting Sri City’s commitment to enhancing medical facilities in local government hospitals.
The donation includes medical apparatus such as an operation table, stretcher trolley, blood pressure monitors and various other essential items designed to enhance the PHC’s operational capabilities.