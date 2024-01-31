IT & electronic companies providing over 10,000 jobs in Tirupati

Tirupati: SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy said that they have signed a MoU with Technology Industries Association in Andhra Pradesh (TCOAP) to do joint research, assimilate the talent and skill development for the students in the University.

Addressing a National Tech conference on ‘Industry 4.0 and meet the Industry’ on Tuesday, he said that in Tirupati there are 30 plus IT companies and 20 plus electronics companies compounding to more than 10,000 jobs.

Dean (R&D) of the University Prof S Vijaya Bhasakar Rao explained about the importance of research and new courses introduced in collaboration with Industry like Data Science and Virtual Production.

Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala, TCOAP past President Lakshmi Padileti, CEO of IT Profound inc Mohan Krishna and others also spoke on the occasion.