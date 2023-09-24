IT employees call for car rally from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry, police says no permission

The IT employees from Hyderabad has called for Chalo Rajahmundry program to express solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu over his arrest in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case. The IT employees reportedly left in a convoy of cars from Gachibowli, SR Nagar, LB Nagar, and other places in Hyderabad, heading towards Rajamahendravaram. They are likely to meet Chandrababu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari and express solidarity.



However, the Andhra Pradesh Police clarified that no permission had been granted for the car rally of the IT employees. The police stated that as Section 144 was in force, the rally was not authorised in the NTR District Police Commissionerate and Vijayawada Police Commissionerate areas.



The Commissioner of Vijayawada Police, Kanti Rana Tata, issued a statement warning that action would be taken against those who violated the rules. Checkposts were set up in various areas, including Garikapadu on the Telangana-AP border, and police were deployed extensively. Cars heading towards Vijayawada were being thoroughly checked.