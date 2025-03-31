IT Minister watches IPL between DC and SRH

Visakhapatnam: By facilitating international standards and amenities at ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, cricket enthusiasts were able to watch the match in a comfortable manner, said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Inaugurating a plaque of the renovated international stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the IT Minister emphasised that the state government is keen on encouraging sports and sportspersons. “The Andhra Cricket Association hosted both the IPL matches successfully,” Lokesh appreciated.

Speaking on the occasion, ACA president MP Kesineni Sivanath said, “Keeping the two IPL matches in view, the ACA invested crores of rupees to renovate the stadium on a par with international standards.”

Earlier, the ACA officials welcomed Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, chairman of International Cricket Council Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, among others, to the stadium.

On Sunday, the ministers, ICC chairman and other guests watched the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also, the Union Civil Aviation Minister and IT Minister took stock of the renovated works taken up by the ACA at the stadium. They appreciated the ACA officials for completing the works in a short span of time.