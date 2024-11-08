IT Raids on Ex-MLA Grandhi Srinivas Continue for Third Day in Bhimavaram

The Income Tax (IT) searches at the residence of YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) former MLA, Grandhi Srinivas, continued for the third day on Friday. The investigations, led by IT officials from Chennai, have extended to seven additional locations linked to Grandhi Srinivas, including the homes of his associates and followers.

Authorities have reported the seizure of significant quantities of cash and important documents during the ongoing raids, which began late Wednesday night and continued late into Thursday. The vigilance of the IT department has raised questions on various business dealings related to Grandhi Srinivas.

The raids come in the wake of a complaint filed a few days ago by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who urged District Collector Nagarani to investigate alleged irregularities concerning land purchases meant for housing the poor.



