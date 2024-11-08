Live
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
- Backyard poultry farming to extend to all districts
- E-way bills for goods soar to record high as trade surges in Oct
Just In
IT Raids on Ex-MLA Grandhi Srinivas Continue for Third Day in Bhimavaram
The Income Tax (IT) searches at the residence of YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) former MLA, Grandhi Srinivas, continued for the third day on Friday. The...
The Income Tax (IT) searches at the residence of YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) former MLA, Grandhi Srinivas, continued for the third day on Friday. The investigations, led by IT officials from Chennai, have extended to seven additional locations linked to Grandhi Srinivas, including the homes of his associates and followers.
Authorities have reported the seizure of significant quantities of cash and important documents during the ongoing raids, which began late Wednesday night and continued late into Thursday. The vigilance of the IT department has raised questions on various business dealings related to Grandhi Srinivas.
The raids come in the wake of a complaint filed a few days ago by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who urged District Collector Nagarani to investigate alleged irregularities concerning land purchases meant for housing the poor.