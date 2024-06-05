It’s a clean sweep for NDA candidates in NTR district

Vijayawada: NDA candidates registered landslide victory in the Assembly elections in the NTR district by defeating the YSRCP candidates in seven Assembly constituencies.

The TDP and BJP candidates achieved a clear lead from the beginning and continued till the end. NTR district assembly elections votes counting was held at Nimra and Nova engineering colleges on Tuesday.

In Mylavaram, TDP candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad defeated YSRCP candidate S Tirumala Yadav. Vasanta krishna Prasad is the sitting MLA. He defected from YSRCP to the TDP and contested from the same Mylavaram constituency. The victory of Krishna Prasad was expected. His rival Yadav first time contested the polls.

In Jaggaiahpet, TDP leader Sriram Rajgopal has defeated his nearest rival and three times MLA and senior YSRCP leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu. Sriram earlier won the elections two times. He won the third time in 2024 elections. He contested as the NDA alliance candidate.

In Tiruvuru, TDP candidate K Srinivasa Rao has defeated the YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swamidas. Swamidas has defected from the TDP to YSRCP. He earlier won from Tiruvuru and has now lost the election.

In Nandigama, TDP candidate Tangirala Sowmya has defeated her nearest rival and the YSRCP candidate Moditoka Jaganmohana Rao. Jaganmohana Rao was elected in 2019 elections. Tangirala Sowmya is the daughter of late TDP leader and former MLA Tangirala Prabhakara Rao. Nandigama voters once again elected Sowmya, who was earlier elected in the byelection.

In Vijayawada central constituency, TDP leader and NDA candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao got elected. He defeated his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivas.

Bonda Uma was earlier elected in 2014 and lost the election in 2019. He has bounced back again in 2024 Assembly polls.

Velampalli Srinivas is the sitting MLA of the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency and contested from Central constituency.

Three times MLA and senior TDP leader Gadde Ram Mohan has been re-elected from Vijayawada East Assembly constituency. He defeated his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash.

BJP leader and former Union minister Sujana Chowdary has defeated YSRCP candidate Shaik Asif from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. Sujana Chowdary has assured the voters of the West assembly constituency oin bringing about overall development of the constituency. Both leaders have first time contested the Assembly polls.

The voters of NTR district showed confidence on the TDP and BJP alliance candidates and defeated the YSRCP candidates in all seven Assembly constituencies.

Following the big victory, the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena cadre are in a jubilant mood and have celebrated the victory since Tuesday morning.

In 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP candidates registered victory in six Assembly constituencies in Krishna district and Gadde Rammohan was the only TDP candidate who won from Vijayawada East constituency.