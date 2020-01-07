It's a conspiracy to kill MLA, Roja alleges TDP for attack on Rama Krishna Reddy

YSRCP MLA RK Roja condemned the attack on the government whip and MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy in Pedakakani of Guntur district. Roja levelled severe allegations on the TDP leaders for conspiring to kill a ruling MLA. Roja said that Chandrababu Naidu is such a politician who always tries to benefit out of creating violence in the state.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to do justice to 13 districts. In the past, everybody tried to stop the bifurcation of the state. But it was Chandrababu who gave the letter in favour of the dividing the state for his political gain. And now, in Amaravati, he is trying to divide three regions by creating conflicts," Roja said.

Earlier on Tuesday, MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy's car was attacked by stones at Pedakakani in Guntur district. Farmers agitated in front of MLA Rama Krishna Reddy's car when he was caught in traffic. The protesters chanted slogans against Rama Krishna Reddy and demanded to continue Amaravati as capital. This caused tension for a while. However, the police calmed down the farmers and let the MLA vehicle move from the scene.

On the other hand, Rama Krishna also responded on the attack and warned of culprits who attacked him. "My car was attacked while going to Vijayawada. About 50 people drank and surrounded the car with two vehicles, " RK asserted. He advised the capital farmers not to fall into the trap of Chandrababu Naidu.