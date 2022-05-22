It’s a fulfilling Sunday for bird watchers!

Tirupati: It was a different Sunday for a group of 70 persons who were completely engaged in the first bird walk in Tirupati that lasted for almost two hours. Observing the movements and habitats of birds so buoyed them that they want to have such programmes regularly. It was a rich experience for all the participants as they got a very good platform to watch the birds and take good photographs of them. They felt that it was a great time and wanted to have such a programme every week..

Using 'Tirupati Birders' WhatsApp group and 'Wildlife AP' Instagram page, a team of six enthusiasts –Gopi Lakkala, T Bhanu Chandra Prasad, Karthik, Shirdinath Panakam, Avinash Choudary Mukkamala and Charan Kuchi — took an active part in organising the event which got instant response from several people.

Both Tirupati Birders and Wildlife AP decided to start birding afresh which took a break for almost two years and planned to go for the bird walk. Tirupati Photography Club also collaborated with them and jointly organised the programme. They promoted the event on social media platforms on a large scale by posting their various programmes and videos to create interest and given a call that it was free to all.

Karthik, one of the organisers and a well-known ornithologist who was in the field of wildlife since 2009, told The Hans India that all the participants have gathered near SV University auditorium by 6.45 am for a brief orientation programme before they go in for birdwatch.

How to observe the birds, how to spot them, which birds are normally seen around here, the bird topography and recording the identified birds were explained to them in detail. They were all asked to download the ebird app and inaturalist apps in their mobile phones to record the photos.

After that, the six skilled persons led six batches of people to different directions and the programme was concluded by 9.30 am. They are planning to organise similar programmes regularly once in a month and will cover various places where there is good birding.