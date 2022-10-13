JAC leaders demand release of DA, PRC arrears

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati leaders on Wednesday submitted representation to chief secretary Sameer Sarma at the Secretariat requesting the government to immediately release the pending DA arrears and PRC arrears.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general Y V Rao and other leaders who submitted the representation said three old DA arrears are pending and have not been released. They said the government had not issued orders on the Dearness Allowance arrears related to January 2022 and April, 2022.

Five DA arrears are pending since 2018. They said the employees are worried over non-release of the PRC arrears and stated that the employees and pensioners are not getting salaries and pensions in time. The JAC leaders said the government issued GOs 94 and 51 related to GOs in July 2018 and July 2019 and DA arrears were not released till now.

They regretted that the government had deducted income tax from the employees though the DA arrears were not released for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22. They said the Union government has released DA related to January 2022 and July 2022 and demanded that the state government too to immediately release DA arrears.