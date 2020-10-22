JAC to mark 5th years of Amaravati capital event

Amaravati: It will be five years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted soil from Parliament and water from Yamuna for construction of Amaravati capital city on October 22, 2015. On the day, Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of Andhra Pradesh's new and dream capital city as promised by both BJP and TDP which were in power at that time.

In three-and-a-half years after the ceremony, the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu finalized designs and commenced works worth more than Rs 50,000 crore and also completed certain buildings like interim government complex .

After the the government changed in the state, the new Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy put the entire concept of the Amaravati in cold storage and came out with three capitals proposal.

For the last 10 months, farmers who gave 34,000 acre land in Amaravati have been protesting against the decision of three capitals.

The Amaravati Joint Action Committee planned various programmes to mark the five years on this occasion and opposing three capitals on Thursday.

In a press release, the Amaravati JAC said it will organise the Andhraites Walk from Rayapudi village to Uddandarayunipalem where the foundation was laid, at 9 am. The Dalit JAC leaders will organise 'Dagapadda Amaravati Dalit Bidda Padayatra. At 10.30 am, they will conduct all-faith prayers.

Later, the farmers and JAC leaders will conduct an innovative programme named 'Amaravati looks towards Narendra Modi'. At the end of the day, all the farmers and leaders will participate in a candle light rally.