Jagan brought nothing for north Andhra: Naidu

Vizianagaram: Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu fired several questions to the state government on his third day of tour in Vizianagaram district. Addressing a huge public gathering at Vizianagaram fort after road shows, he asked the government had it brought any project or industry to develop the north Andhra region and alleged that the YSRCP government is not concentrating on either progress of the state or development of people but only on ways to impose more taxes to increase it revenue.

"Prices of groceries have increased and taxes on properties and even garbage were also imposed squeezing the public. The common man is unable to get sand but the MLAs can get it. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is more interested in properties, lands and natural resources of Vizag rather than the development of the region," he said and accused CM of betraying all the sections of people. The policy of the Chief Minister is either he should have the lands or properties or they should be under mortgage but no individual or common man should not have the properties, he remarked.

"One person from each family should hold the TDP flag and drive out the government. I brought Kia Motors, software, Lulu group and Adani Data Centre but Jagan made all these industries disappear," he alleged.

Naidu recalled that he had laid the foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport but the present government stalled the project. Jagan brought not even a single project to this area. Farmers are not happy here. Paddy farmers are not getting MSP and they need to bear the gunny bags burden too. But they are not getting the bills on time. Sugarcane farmers are struggling as the sugar factory here is closed. Land grabbers should go out from Vizag and the city should become IT hub and Amaravati should become a wonderful capital, he said.

The TDP chief alleged that honest leaders like P Ashok Gajapathi Raju were targeted by the government and harassed a lot. Ministers like Botcha Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao should stop licking the feet of Y V Subba Reddy and stand up on their feet with self-respect, he said.

He reminded that K Yerrnnaidu, Ch Ayyana Patrudu, K Kala Venkat Rao were made ministers in TDP government and they worked with freedom and self-respect, he added.