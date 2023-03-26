  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan committed to empowerment of women: Minister

Jagan committed to empowerment of women: Minister
x

Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy presenting the replica of mega cheque to beneficiaries of YSR Aasara scheme in Chittoor on Saturday




Highlights

Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P Ramachandra Reddy hailed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving top priority to the welfare and empowerment of women.

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P Ramachandra Reddy hailed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving top priority to the welfare and empowerment of women. Participating in a function held at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan on the occasion of launching 3rd phase of YSR Aasara scheme by the CM on Saturday, the Minister reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully fulfilled all the promises in the election manifesto. He said that 2,70,485 women beneficiaries of 29,288 self-help groups have received Rs 284 crore in Chittoor district alone.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to avail the opportunity for their financial betterment. District Collector M Hari Narayanan said 3.11 lakh self-help group members in Chittoor district have received Rs 974 crore so far under the YSR Aasara scheme. MP N Reddappa said that no state in the country has implemented such a huge number of innovative and welfare schemes for the development of women except Andhra Pradesh. APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, Mayor M Amuda, BC leader B Suresh, Deputy Mayor Chandrasekhar and ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X