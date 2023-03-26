Jagan committed to empowerment of women: Minister

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P Ramachandra Reddy hailed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving top priority to the welfare and empowerment of women. Participating in a function held at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan on the occasion of launching 3rd phase of YSR Aasara scheme by the CM on Saturday, the Minister reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully fulfilled all the promises in the election manifesto. He said that 2,70,485 women beneficiaries of 29,288 self-help groups have received Rs 284 crore in Chittoor district alone.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to avail the opportunity for their financial betterment. District Collector M Hari Narayanan said 3.11 lakh self-help group members in Chittoor district have received Rs 974 crore so far under the YSR Aasara scheme. MP N Reddappa said that no state in the country has implemented such a huge number of innovative and welfare schemes for the development of women except Andhra Pradesh. APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, Mayor M Amuda, BC leader B Suresh, Deputy Mayor Chandrasekhar and ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present.