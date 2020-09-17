Jagan Destroying Amaravati out of Greediness: Bonda Uma

Amaravati: The YSRCP government has been destroying Amaravati out of greed and selfishness, lambasted the TDP former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, at a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli in Guntur on Thursday.

He demanded the Ministers and YSRCP MPs to explain why their party did not object to the declaration of Amaravati as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh when this decision was taken by the previous government.

Uma asserted that the final decision was taken on Amaravati amid openness and transparency with due consideration given to the suggestions made by the Sivaramakrishnan Committee at that time as per the terms and conditions laid down by the Central Government.

The TDP leader said that there was no secrecy about the declaration of Amaravati Capital during the TDP regime but now the YSRCP Government has taken a U-turn and bent on destroying it out of sheer greed and political vendetta.

Uma accused the YSRCP of harbouring ulterior motives to perpetrate and continue their multiple scams and mafia activities in the sand, liquor, land and water resources all over the State. They were planning to shift Capital to Visakhapatnam only to make sure that the values of their lands already acquired there go up by multiple times. The YSRCP top leaders have acquired over 30,000 acres in the surroundings of the port city, he said. While the TDP planned to develop Amaravati into a big city like Hyderabad, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was destroying AP Capital for the sake of creating wealth for a few leaders in the ruling party, he criticised.