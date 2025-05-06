Jagan directs leaders to stand by rain-hit farmers

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed party leaders to visit and support farmers, who suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and strong winds across Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that the party must stand by farmers during these difficult times and put pressure on the government to provide immediate relief.

Speaking over phone with regional coordinators and key leaders of the party on Monday, Jagan expressed deep concern over the damage caused to both paddy and horticultural crops. He pointed out that despite advance weather warnings, the authorities failed to move harvested paddy from fields and procurement centers to safer locations, resulting in major crop loss. He criticised the government machinery for its inaction and negligence.

Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that farmers, who had already suffered during Kharif season due to lack of minimum support prices, are now facing even more hardships in the current Rabi season. In many areas including Godavari districts, paddy procurement was poorly handled, leading to additional distress for farmers—now worsened by the sudden rains, he stated.

The YSRCP chief directed party leaders to tour affected villages, extend moral support to farmers, and gather details of the damage. He also urged them to build pressure on the State government to provide compensation and take immediate steps to help the farming community recover.