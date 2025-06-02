Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs

Tadepalli: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the coalition government for its anti-people policies and stalling the rice door delivery system which was like a boon to the poor and providing employment to weaker sections.

Taking to social media posts on X, he said Chandrababu Naidu has been showing vindictive attitude towards the operators of Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) who were delivering the ration at the doorstep of the poor.

He said, the operators numbering over 20,000 belong to BC, SC, ST and minorities and winding up the door delivery system affects them and their families badly. He asked if it was fair to do away with this system - harming the operators on one hand and making uncharitable remarks by describing them as “smugglers and mafia” on the other?

They were serving people even during the times of calamities and floods.

He recalled that before YSRCP has come to power, people have faced numerous difficulties in procuring ration and other government welfare schemes He said daily wage earners bore the brunt as they did not know when the ration would be given and how much and they had to forego their work to get ration from the shops.

He said they faced discrimination and insults in the process as the measure and quality were inferior and some of them were forced to give up taking ration even.

He recalled that YSRCP government has introduced the door delivery of quality rice through vehicles in a transparent manner and checked malpractices. Now stopping the door delivery system, which was acclaimed nationwide, is nothing but opening the doors for irregularities and cheating the poor.