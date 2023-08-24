  • Menu
Jagan following in Prakasam Pantulu’s footsteps: Minister Suresh

MA&UD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and others paying tributes to Andhra Kesari Prakasam Pantulu in Ongole on Wednesday
MA&UD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and others paying tributes to Andhra Kesari Prakasam Pantulu in Ongole on Wednesday

Ongole: The people should take Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu as inspiration for the development of the State, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

Minister Suresh, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Pothula Suneetha, in-charge district Collector K Srinivasulu and others garlanded the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and paid floral tributes on the latter’s 152nd birth anniversary, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that Prakasam Pantulu was an icon for bravado and sacrifice, and he brought fame to the Andhra people in the freedom movement. He said Prakasam Pantulu is known for his value-based politics and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of Prakasam Pantulu in developing the State, and established Andhra Kesari University in Ongole.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that everyone should become part of the development of the district, formed under the name of Prakasam Pantulu.

OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari, DRO R Srilatha, RDO Visweswara Rao and others also participated in the programme.

