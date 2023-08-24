Live
- Ola Electric commences deliveries of the all new S1 Air
- To get rid of anti-Hindu tag, Stalin to attend Mutt college function
- Two died in a collision between two cars and a lorry in Krishna district
- At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal
- Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success
- PL Stock Update - TVS Motor - TVS X EV - Launch of a niche market offering
- PL Stock Report: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Reiterated Crompton 2.0 strategy - Focus on growth - BUY
- PL Sector Update: Multiplex - Sector Update – Can 2QFY24 be best ever for PVR-Inox in post pandemic era?
- Warm welcome to Archer Jyothi Surekha
- Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha
Just In
Jagan following in Prakasam Pantulu’s footsteps: Minister Suresh
Ongole: The people should take Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu as inspiration for the development of the State, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.
Minister Suresh, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Pothula Suneetha, in-charge district Collector K Srinivasulu and others garlanded the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and paid floral tributes on the latter’s 152nd birth anniversary, here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that Prakasam Pantulu was an icon for bravado and sacrifice, and he brought fame to the Andhra people in the freedom movement. He said Prakasam Pantulu is known for his value-based politics and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of Prakasam Pantulu in developing the State, and established Andhra Kesari University in Ongole.
MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that everyone should become part of the development of the district, formed under the name of Prakasam Pantulu.
OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari, DRO R Srilatha, RDO Visweswara Rao and others also participated in the programme.