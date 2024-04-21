Live
Jagan Government Welfare Schemes Highlighted in Election Campaign in Chandragiri
An election campaign was conducted on Friday in Aakuthotaveedhi, Kavammagudiveedhi, and Patapeta areas of Chandragiri town, where Chevireddy Lakshmi emphasized the welfare initiatives undertaken by Jagananna's government.
During the campaign, Chevireddy highlighted the development work carried out by MLA Chevireddy and urged the residents to vote for Mohit Reddy in the upcoming election. He emphasized that under Jagananna's leadership, poverty will be eradicated and everyone will benefit from the government's efforts.
Chevireddy visited every household in the area to explain the good work done by Jagananna's government and the support provided by Chevireddy's family. He also introduced Mohit Reddy as a young candidate for MLA, urging the community to support him and send him to the Assembly.
The campaign received a warm welcome from the residents, especially women who expressed their support for Mohit Reddy as their own child. Many elderly individuals blessed Chevireddy and Mohit Reddy, expressing their belief that God will grant them victory in the upcoming election.
The event was attended by local public representatives, YSR Congress party leaders, and activists in large numbers, highlighting the strong support for Jagananna's government in the region.