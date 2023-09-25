Jagan has no moral right to arrest Naidu: Kalava

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: TDP demonstrations and dharnas demanding release of their leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu are being spearheaded by local leaders in Anantapur, Kalyandurg, Guntakal, Hindupur, Uravakonda, Kadiri, Dharmavaram, Raptadu, Singanamala and Tadipatri etc. Meanwhile the indefinite fast by ex-minister Kalava Srinivasulu at Rayadurgam had been foiled and the camp dismantled on the midnight of Saturday by the police. Srinivasulu had been house arrested and confined to his house.

Speaking to reporters at Rayadurgam, Srinivasulu and B K Parthasaradi, both district presidents of Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts, stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to arrest Naidu on charges of corruption as he himself was deeply embroiled in Rs 43,000 crore scam relating to quid pro quo cases.