Jagan arrives in Kurupam to disburse Amma Vodi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday morning arrived in Kurupam of Parvathipuram Manyam district to release the Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme funds.

As part of disbursal of Jagananna Amma Vodi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Kurupam where the latter has received a warm welcome from Deputy CM Rajanna Dora, Pushpa Sri Vani, MLAs and MPs.

With the fund release program of the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, there is a festive atmosphere in Kurupam as the huge crowd reached the Kurupam.



The Chief Minister will first address the public meeting followed by the disbursal of funds into the accounts of mothers who send their wards to schools from class 1 to 12 for the academic year 2023-24


